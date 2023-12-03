The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium and will look to continue a three-game winning streak.

Colts and Titans betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1 42.5 -120 +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis' matchups this year have an average total of 43.4, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have won all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.

Indianapolis has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played three games this season that ended with a point total above 42.5 points.

Tennessee has had an average of 40 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Titans are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.

This season, Tennessee has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Colts vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.5 8 24.4 25 43.4 7 11 Titans 16.8 27 20.4 8 40 3 11

Colts vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Indianapolis has covered the spread in its past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

Indianapolis has gone over the total once in its past three games.

The Colts are tallying fewer points in divisional contests this season (23.8 per game) compared to their average in all games (24.5). On the defensive side, they are ceding more points per game (26) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (24.4).

The Colts have totaled just one more point than their opponents this season (0.1 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 39 total points (3.6 per game).

Titans

Over its last three games, Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In their past three games, the Titans have hit the over once.

The Titans are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (15 per game) than overall (16.8), and giving up more points in the division (28.5) than overall (20.4).

The Colts have put up only one more point than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 39 points (3.6 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.5 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23 22.8 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40 40.1 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.8 21.7 ATS Record 5-6-0 4-1-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-3-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 3-1 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.