The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.4% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 75th.
  • The Colonels' 91.2 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 74.4 the Hilltoppers allow.
  • Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Kentucky put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UT Martin L 80-74 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 Prairie View A&M L 76-64 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/27/2023 Troy W 77-76 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/3/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/7/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Bethany (WV) - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.