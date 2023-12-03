In the Week 13 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Gardner Minshew hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has 50 rushing yards on 20 attempts (5 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.

Minshew has had multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he found the end zone on the ground.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0 Week 9 @Panthers 17 26 127 1 0 5 5 0 Week 10 @Patriots 18 28 194 0 1 2 -1 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 24 41 251 0 1 3 6 1

