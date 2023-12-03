With the Indianapolis Colts squaring off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Isaiah McKenzie a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie's 14 targets have led to 11 grabs for 82 yards (7.5 per game).

McKenzie, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0 Week 10 @Patriots 4 4 31 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 0 0

