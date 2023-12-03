Will Josh Downs hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Downs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Downs has tacked on 48 receptions for 566 yards and two TDs. He's been targeted 73 times, resulting in 51.5 yards per game.

Downs has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Downs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0

Rep Josh Downs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.