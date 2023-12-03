Sunday's contest between the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at KFC Yum! Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-55 and heavily favors Louisville to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 64-58 win against Ole Miss in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Louisville vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 78, N.C. A&T 55

Other ACC Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 64-58 victory on November 29 over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings.

The Cardinals have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Louisville has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Cardinals have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 29

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 19) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 88) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 89) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 120) on November 25

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Nina Rickards: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.4 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Nyla Harris: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per outing (111th in college basketball).

