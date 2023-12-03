The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are welcoming in the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 42.2% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 43.8% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Louisville has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 28th.

The Cardinals average 7.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Hokies give up to opponents (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Louisville is 3-2.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.

The Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.

At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) as well.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule