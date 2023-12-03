Louisville vs. N.C. A&T December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) face the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This matchup will start at 12:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Louisville vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games
- November 25 at home vs Liberty
- November 26 at home vs Gonzaga
- November 29 at Ole Miss
- November 24 at Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.