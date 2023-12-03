The Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 71.0 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 59.9 the Cardinals allow.

N.C. A&T is 1-2 when it scores more than 59.9 points.

Louisville has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.0 points.

The Cardinals record 17.8 more points per game (79.5) than the Aggies give up (61.7).

Louisville is 7-1 when scoring more than 61.7 points.

N.C. A&T is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.9% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Aggies concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Nina Rickards: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.4 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Nyla Harris: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Schedule