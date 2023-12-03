In Week 13 action at Nissan Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the Tennessee Titans defense and Amani Hooker. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Indianapolis receivers against the Titans' pass defense.

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 98.4 8.9 20 74 8.80

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. leads his squad with 784 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 76 receptions (out of 111 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Indianapolis is No. 19 in the NFL, at 220.0 yards per game (2,420 total passing yards).

The Colts are eighth-best in the league in points scored per game, at 24.5.

Indianapolis ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.6 pass attempts per contest (381 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Colts rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 44 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 40.7%.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has a team-high one interception to go along with 64 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee ranks 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,470) and sixth in passing TDs allowed (12).

This season, the Titans rank eighth in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total yards allowed with 335.4 given up per game.

Tennessee has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

10 players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 111 37 Def. Targets Receptions 76 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 784 64 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 6.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 354 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

