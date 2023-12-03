Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.5 per game.

Pittman's 76 grabs are good enough for a team-best 784 yards (71.3 per game) and three TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 111 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pittman and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pittman vs. the Titans

Pittman vs the Titans (since 2021): 5 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Pittman will square off against the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 224.5 passing yards per contest.

The Titans have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Colts vs Titans on Fubo!

Colts Player Previews

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pittman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pittman Receiving Insights

Pittman, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 11 games this year.

Pittman has received 29.1% of his team's 381 passing attempts this season (111 targets).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (79th in NFL play), averaging 784 yards on 111 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Pittman has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (38.6% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.