The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -4.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State and its opponents have gone over 133.5 combined points in three of six games this season.

The average point total in Morehead State's contests this year is 137.0, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both Morehead State (3-3-0 ATS) and Chattanooga (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 3 50% 71.3 146.6 65.8 132.2 136.5 Chattanooga 4 66.7% 75.3 146.6 66.4 132.2 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles average 71.3 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 66.4 the Mocs give up.

When Morehead State puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0 Chattanooga 3-3-0 0-0 2-4-0

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Morehead State Chattanooga 14-2 Home Record 9-7 8-9 Away Record 6-9 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.