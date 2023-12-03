The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) will host the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

Murray State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.2% from the field.

The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Racers rank 171st.

The Racers' 77.8 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 65.9 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).

The Racers allowed 67.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 on the road.

At home, Murray State knocked down 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule