Ryan O'Reilly will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Nashville Predators meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for O'Reilly are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus this season, in 20:20 per game on the ice, is +1.

In eight of 23 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

O'Reilly has an assist in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that O'Reilly hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 2 21 Points 4 11 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

