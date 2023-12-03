Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-4.5)
|155.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-4.5)
|155.5
|-200
|+164
Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has not won against the spread this season in three games with a spread.
- The Colonels and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.
