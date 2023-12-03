With the Indianapolis Colts squaring off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Will Mallory a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has six catches on 11 targets for 91 yards, with an average of 15.2 yards per game.

Having played six games this season, Mallory has not tallied a TD reception.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0

