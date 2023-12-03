Should you wager on Zack Moss finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Moss has taken 141 attempts for a team-leading 672 rushing yards (67.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Moss has also caught 18 balls for 138 yards (13.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss has scored a rushing TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8 55 0 2 15 0

