Cincinnati (5-6) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Jacksonville (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. An over/under of 40.5 points has been set for the contest.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been winning four times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have led seven times, have been behind three times, and have been tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have lost the second quarter seven times and outscored their opponent four times in 11 games this year.

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have won the second quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.1 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Bengals' 11 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter three times, lost four times, and tied four times.

In 11 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Jaguars have been winning after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in three games (0-3).

2nd Half

This year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 13.2 points on average in the second half.

