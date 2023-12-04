Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. Take a look at Browning's stats below.

Heading into Week 13, Browning is averaging 98.3 passing yards per game (295 total). Other season stats include two TD passes, one interception and a 65.9% completion percentage (27-for-41), plus eight carries for 48 yards.

Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

Week 13 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Browning 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 27 41 65.9% 295 2 1 7.2 8 48 0

Browning Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0

