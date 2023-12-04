Top Kings vs. Pelicans Players to Watch - December 4
Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (11-7) and the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) face off at Golden 1 Center on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Nuggets on Saturday, 123-117. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in 16 assists and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|26
|4
|16
|3
|1
|3
|Malik Monk
|26
|3
|4
|2
|0
|4
|Domantas Sabonis
|17
|15
|7
|1
|0
|1
Pelicans' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Pelicans fell to the Bulls 124-118. With 27 points, Zion Williamson was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zion Williamson
|27
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Ingram
|23
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Herbert Jones
|17
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis' numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 6.9 assists and 11.8 boards per contest.
- Fox puts up 30.3 points, 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.0% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 13.0 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
- Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Williamson gets 23.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.0 points, 9.0 boards and 2.4 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Dyson Daniels provides the Pelicans 7.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|NO
|23.8
|4.7
|5.5
|0.9
|0.1
|1.4
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|30.0
|4.8
|6.8
|1.7
|0.3
|3.1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|NO
|16.5
|9.9
|2.8
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|19.6
|11.0
|6.9
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|Zion Williamson
|NO
|20.7
|3.9
|4.5
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|Malik Monk
|SAC
|14.5
|3.2
|3.7
|1.0
|0.3
|2.9
