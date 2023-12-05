Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Campbell County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dayton High School at Villa Madonna Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
