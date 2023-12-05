Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Floyd County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prestonsburg High School at Cordia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.