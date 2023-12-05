Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Nyquist averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.5%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:32
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
