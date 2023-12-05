Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hardin County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Hardin High School at Central Hardin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Conference: District 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hardin High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
