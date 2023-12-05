Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Knox County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckhorn High School at Barbourville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Barbourville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knox Central High School at Oneida Baptist Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Oneida, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.