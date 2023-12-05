Will Phillip Tomasino find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tomasino stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.