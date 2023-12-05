How to Watch the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can tune in to NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ to watch as the Predators and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 77 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|24
|13
|15
|28
|27
|14
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|24
|11
|10
|21
|8
|24
|54.3%
|Roman Josi
|24
|5
|12
|17
|17
|5
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|24
|3
|14
|17
|16
|3
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|23
|3
|10
|13
|22
|12
|0%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 85 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 56 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|23
|11
|9
|20
|13
|19
|40.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|17
|4
|9
|13
|5
|8
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|23
|7
|5
|12
|9
|14
|46%
|Ryan Donato
|23
|4
|6
|10
|10
|19
|41.1%
|Nick Foligno
|23
|2
|7
|9
|9
|20
|48.1%
