Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at United Center. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Roman Josi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi has averaged 24:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Josi has a goal in five of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 24 games this season, Josi has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Josi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Josi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 4 17 Points 3 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

