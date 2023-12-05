Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The college basketball lineup on Tuesday is sure to please.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Venue: Ramsey Center
- Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Marriott Center
- Location: Provo, Utah
How to Watch Utah State vs. BYU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham Rams vs. Duquesne Dukes
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Fordham vs. Duquesne
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. VCU Rams
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. VCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Sugar Bears vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgetown Hoyas vs. Colgate Raiders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cotterell Court
- Location: Hamilton, New York
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Colgate
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. Boston University Terriers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Case Gym
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Boston University
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer Bears vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
How to Watch Mercer vs. Georgia Tech
- TV: ACC Network X
