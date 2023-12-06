The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knights Hall.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons put up 7.4 fewer points per game (80.9) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (88.3).

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 88.3 points.

Bellarmine has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.

The 60.8 points per game the Knights average are 9.2 fewer points than the Mastodons give up (70).

When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 60.8 points, it is 2-0.

The Knights shoot 36.2% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mastodons allow defensively.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Hope Sivori: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Miyah Brown: 8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Cam Browning: 7.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

