Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Tuesday, including all eight matchups around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 24 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- MacKinnon's stats: 8 goals in 24 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +115 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 24 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +120 to score
Predators vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Forsberg's stats: 13 goals in 24 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +140 to score
Sabres vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Skinner's stats: 10 goals in 25 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score
Devils vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Hughes' stats: 9 goals in 17 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +145 to score
Kings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 21 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +150 to score
Canucks vs. Devils
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Boeser's stats: 17 goals in 25 games
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +150 to score
Rangers vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Kreider's stats: 14 goals in 23 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +155 to score
Wild vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5
- Kaprizov's stats: 7 goals in 22 games
