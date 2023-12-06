Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois State Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois State (-2.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Illinois State (-2.5)
|134.5
|-142
|+116
Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Betting Trends
- Northern Kentucky is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Norse have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Illinois State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Redbirds and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.
