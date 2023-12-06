Wednesday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5) at State Farm Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-57 and heavily favors Illinois to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Norse are coming off of a 72-60 loss to Cleveland State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 85, Northern Kentucky 57

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Norse captured their best win of the season, a 76-66 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 165) in our computer rankings.

Northern Kentucky has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 13.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 51.6 FG%

13.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 51.6 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

14 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Macey Blevins: 11 PTS, 39 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

11 PTS, 39 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Allison Basye: 9.7 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Noelle Hubert: 6.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse are being outscored by 10.5 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.2 points per game (189th in college basketball), and give up 76.7 per outing (336th in college basketball).

