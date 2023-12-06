The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) will play the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Johnny Kinziger: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Lieb: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 311th 66.2 Points Scored 72.6 230th 105th 66.2 Points Allowed 76 280th 156th 34.3 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 126th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9 205th 220th 6.8 3pt Made 6 276th 337th 9.8 Assists 14.8 103rd 260th 13.3 Turnovers 12 177th

