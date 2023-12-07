Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Caldwell County, Kentucky today? We've got what you need.
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell County High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
