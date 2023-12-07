In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Dante Fabbro to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

In two of 21 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

The Lightning have given up 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

