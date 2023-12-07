The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-9.5) 145.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-8.5) 145.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UNC Greensboro has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

All of the Spartans games have hit the over this season.

