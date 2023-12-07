Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 7?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista has scored in three of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.