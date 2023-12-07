Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you'd like to wager on Evangelista's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Luke Evangelista vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:47 per game on the ice, is +1.

Evangelista has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Evangelista has a point in 10 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Evangelista has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Evangelista's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Evangelista has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 1 14 Points 0 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.