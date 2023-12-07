For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mark Jankowski a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mark Jankowski score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Jankowski 2022-23 stats and insights

Jankowski scored in seven of 50 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Jankowski produced no points on the power play last season.

Jankowski's shooting percentage last season was 12.3%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

