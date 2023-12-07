Obi Toppin's Indiana Pacers hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last action, a 122-112 win over the Celtics, Toppin totaled 12 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.1 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.8 Assists -- 1.3 2.1 PRA -- 17.4 21.6 PR -- 16.1 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Bucks

Toppin has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 9.0% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Toppin's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.3 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 118.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks are 13th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have given up 26.4 per contest, 18th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Obi Toppin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 13 7 0 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.