The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 47% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Indiana has compiled a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47% from the field.

The Bucks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 25th.

The Pacers put up 10.1 more points per game (128.4) than the Bucks give up to opponents (118.3).

Indiana has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up 126.7 points per game at home, 4.7 fewer points than away (131.4). On defense they allow 118.8 per game, 17.5 fewer points than on the road (136.3).

Indiana concedes 118.8 points per game at home, and 136.3 on the road.

The Pacers pick up three fewer assists per game at home (29.1) than on the road (32.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries