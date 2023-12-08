The Utah Jazz (7-14) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -6.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

In six of 20 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Clippers have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 10 (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Clippers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.

The average total for Utah's games this season has been 231.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Utah has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread.

The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clippers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 6 30% 112.9 224.2 109.3 229.1 227.4 Jazz 15 71.4% 111.3 224.2 119.8 229.1 229.2

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

The Clippers have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Three of Clippers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

The 112.9 points per game the Clippers score are 6.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (119.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 119.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over four times.

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (8-2-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this year.

The Jazz score only two more points per game (111.3) than the Clippers allow (109.3).

Utah has put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Clippers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 8-12 4-4 7-13 Jazz 11-10 3-4 12-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Clippers Jazz 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-4 4-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 109.3 Points Allowed (PG) 119.8 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.