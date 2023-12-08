Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Kentucky. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scott County High School at Ballard High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beth Haven Christian School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waggener High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Shawnee at Portland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefield Academy at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullitt Central High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersontown High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fern Creek High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- Conference: District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highlands Latin School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- Conference: District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
