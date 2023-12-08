Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Kenton County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Villa Madonna Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beechwood High School at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.