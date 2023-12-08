Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Knox County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Knox County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Barbourville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Barbourville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
