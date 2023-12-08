Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Madison County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berea Community High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.