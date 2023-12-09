Arizona vs. Wisconsin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Two streaking squads meet when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-9.5)
|145.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-9.5)
|144.5
|-490
|+365
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 7-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Wildcats have hit the over twice.
- Wisconsin is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- Badgers games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Arizona is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
