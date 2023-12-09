Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Daviess County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caverna High School at Daviess County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- Conference: District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
