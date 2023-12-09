The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Quakers allow to opponents.

In games Kentucky shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Quakers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 152nd.

The Wildcats record 91.8 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 70.9 the Quakers give up.

When Kentucky scores more than 70.9 points, it is 6-2.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.

The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).

At home, Kentucky drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule